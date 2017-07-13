State of Emergency declared in southeastern Wisconsin

Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency in three southeastern Wisconsin counties, due to flooding brought on by heavy rains this week.

The declaration was triggered by the up to eight inches of rain that fell on Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties July 11-12, which has caused widespread damage throughout communities in the region. Damage includes several roads washed out or underwater, along with homes and mobile home parks flooding. The Honey Creek Dam in East Troy is also being overtopped by water, which the DNR is monitoring.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says virtually every county road has been affected by flooding in at least one location. He is urging residents to treat the situation like a blizzard and stay off the roads – “If you don’t have to leave, don’t go.”

Governor Scott Walker Major General Don Dunbar are expected to tour the flood damaged region today. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), who represents the district, also said he plans to visit the area today.