U.S. edges the World in MLB futures game

The United States knocked off the World team, 7-6, in the Major League Baseball All-Star Futures Game on Sunday.

The U.S. team had nine hits by the time the game reached the fourth inning, one for every starter. They built a 7-0 lead by the fifth, earning their seventh win in the last eight games.

The showcase of top minor league talent included 16 first-round picks.

Tampa Bay prospect Brent Honeywell was the only pitcher to go more than one inning. He struck out four in two scoreless frames and earned the victory, as well as the MVP award.

The Brewers had three prospects in the game. Lewis Brinson doubled home a run, his only hit of the game. Corey Ray went o for 2. Maurico Dubon was 1 for 3 for the World team.

The Major League All-Star game will be played on Tuesday night in Miami. The league’s annual home run derby is set for Monday night.