Brewers vs. Marlins switched to Milwaukee

Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the Miami Marlins scheduled home series against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend has been moved from Marlins Park to Milwaukee’s Miller Park.

Due to the brief lead time, staffing levels for concessions, guest services and other logistics will restrict seating capacities at Miller Park for the three game series. For Friday, only Field Level tickets will be available for purchase, a capacity of approximately 10,000 tickets. For the Saturday and Sunday games, the capacity will increase to approximately 23,000 with staffing for those two games extended into the Loge Level.

Tickets will be placed on sale at 10 am Thursday morning (Sept. 14).