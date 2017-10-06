Cohen gets extra year in Green Bay

Green Bay men’s basketball junior Sandy Cohen III has been granted an NCAA waiver, receiving an additional year of athletic eligibility to be used in the 2018-19 season. Cohen III will become eligible to play in his first game this season on Dec. 21 versus Bowling Green at the Resch Center, and will play out the remainder of his redshirt-junior year in 2017-18.

The Seymour, Wis., native came to Green Bay from Marquette in December 2016, before sitting out the 2016-17 season due to NCAA Division I transfer rules. Cohen III has been practicing with the team since that time and traveled with the team to Puerto Rico in August, where he averaged 11.0 PPG and led the team in rebounding with 5.5 RPG.

Cohen III will be ineligible for the first 12 games of this season, after transferring mid-season last year.

Green Bay opens practice on Monday, Oct. 9 and will face Ripon on Monday, Oct. 30, for its exhibition game at the Resch Center. The Phoenix officially opens the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Northern Illinois.

The Phoenix has been picked to finish sixth out of ten teams in a Horizon League preseason poll. Oakland was picked to finish first, ahead of Northern Kentucky. The Milwaukee Panthers are picked to finish eighth.