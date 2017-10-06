Phoenix women favored to win 20th-consecutive HL Championship

For the 10th-consecutive year, the Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team will enter the season as the Horizon League preseason favorite.

Green Bay is fresh off its 19th-straight Horizon League Regular-Season Championship. Head coach Kevin Borseth’s Phoenix squad received 21 of the 25 first-place votes in the poll and accumulated 246 points to lead the nearest school by 42 (Wright State).

Senior Jessica Lindstrom was selected to the preseason first-team after averaging 13.1 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds a game last season. Lindstrom received second team honors last season, as well as all-defensive team recognition back-to-back seasons. The Superior native was named Horizon League Tournament MVP after scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the championship game.

Fellow senior Allie LeClaire was named to the all-league second team after averaging 11.0 points a game and a team-best 3.8 assists per game. The Green Bay, Wis., native was also the 35th player in program history to surpass the 1,000-point mark for Green Bay, doing so last season.

Green Bay will face UW-Whitewater in an exhibition on Thursday, October 26 (7 p.m.).