Bennett claimed by Patriots

It didn’t take long for Martellus Bennett to find a new home. After Bennett was released by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, he was claimed by the New England Patriots on Thursday.

The Packers released Bennett with a designation of “failure to disclose a physical condition.” He can join the Patriots immediately.

Last season, Bennett played for the Patriots, catching 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns and helping them win the Super Bowl.

Bennett told the Packers before he was released that he had a shoulder injury and he wouldn’t be able to play again this season. If the Patriots pass him on his physical and he does play for them, then the Packers will have a real solid case in terms of recouping some of the signing bonus money already paid to him.

The Packers gave Bennett a $6.3 million signing bonus. The prorated portion that is left is $4.2 million.

Bennett’s intentions will be made much more clear if he plays for the Patriots this season. If that happens, then it will look like he quit on the Packers and jumped ship as soon as Aaron Rodgers was lost with an injury. If he doesn’t play or doesn’t even pass his physical, then one is more inclined to believe the actual injury is legit. Time will tell.

Bennett’s departure from Green Bay leaves them with two tight ends at the moment. They’ll go with Richard Rodgers and Lance Kendricks.