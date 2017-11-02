Biegel could make his NFL debut this week

The Green Bay Packers released defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois for the second time this season, possibly opening the door to make room for rookie outside linebacker Vince Biegel.

Biegel was the Packers fourth round draft pick out of Wisconsin. He spent the first six weeks of the regular season on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a foot injury during offseason workouts.

The former Badger began practicing before the Packers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22.

Jean Francoise saw little playing time, getting just five snaps in the Saints game. He spent the previous two seasons with the Washington Redskins before signing with the Packers as a free agent in the off-season.