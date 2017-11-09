Currie to join Badgers in 2018

After missing out on Joey Hauser and watching Tyler Herro back out of his oral commitment with Wisconsin, the Badgers landed what they believe will be a significant contributor in 6’8 forward Taylor Currie from Clarkston (Michigan) High School. Currie signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the Badgers in 2018.

Currie originally committed to Michigan but backed out of that commitment in late September. He visited Wisconsin on Oct. 21 and then picked the Badgers over Xavier. Currie plans to redshirt his first season.

Wisconsin has one more scholarship left for the 2018 class.

Currie was a Detroit News All-North second-team pick and earned Class A All-State honorable mention in 2017.

As a sophomore last season, Currie averaged 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He reclassified from the 2019 recruiting class to the 2018 class after bypassing his junior year.