Freshman King leads Badgers to exhibition win

The Wisconsin Badgers fell behind 10-2, then used a 20-2 run to pull in front for good, knocking off Northern Iowa 69-38 in exhibition play at the Kohl Center.

Freshman Kobe King led the charge, hitting four field goals during the run. He finished with a game-high 15 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

King was the player of the year in Wisconsin while playing at La Crosse Central High School.

The Badgers will close out exhibition this Sunday when they take on Division 3 UW-Stout in a 4 p.m. tip at the Kohl Center.

AUDIO: Kobe King on a team high 15 points in his debut :11

AUDIO: Greg Gard said it was a good start for his team :17