Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

For the fifth time this season, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week.

Taylor carried the ball 29 times for 183 yards and a touchdown in the Badger’s 45-17 win over Indiana, topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the sixth time in nine career games.

Taylor scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his Big Ten-leading 12th rushing score of the season.

Taylor’s 5th Big Ten Freshman of the Week award ties him for third-most in conference history alongside Penn State’s Christian Hackenbert (2013) and trailing only Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (seven honors in 2014) and Illinois’ Nathan Scheelhaase (six in 2010).

Taylor and the Badgers will face the Iowa Hawkeyes this Saturday (2:30 p.m.) at Camp Randall Stadium. The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 55-24 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Iowa City.

Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns and Josh Jackson added three interceptions for the Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).