UW-Milwaukee pulls upset in Ames, Iowa

Expectations from outside of the UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball locker room are small, but the Panthers pulled off a big upset on Monday night.

Brock Stull scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to a 74-56 victory over Iowa State as the Cyclones suffered their first defeat in a home opener in 20 years.

Brett Prahl scored 14 points and Bryce Nze added 13 as the Panthers improved to 2-0, despite being picked to finish eighth in the 10-team Horizon League.

Milwaukee led 39-32 at halftime and widened the gap when the Cyclones struggled from the field even more in the second half. Iowa State (0-2) made just 5 of 20 from the field in the second half and went 0 of 8 from three-point range.