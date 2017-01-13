Badgers extend home court win streak to 16

The 17th ranked Wisconsin Badgers rebounded from their loss at Purdue with a 89-66 blowout victory over Ohio State at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers built an early double-digit lead and were never challenged.

Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) remains in a pack of four teams with just one loss in conference play.

The Buckeyes (10-7, 0-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

Wisconsin grabbed 14 offensive rebounds on 27 missed shots in the first half, leading to 16 second-chance points.

Bronson Koenig, who was held to nine points on eight field goal attempts at Purdue, led the Badgers with 21 points. He finished five of seven from three-point range.

The Badgers hit 12 of 22 three-pointers (54.5%) and 36 of 73 shots overall (49.3%).

AUDIO: Bronson Koenig tried to be more aggressive :19

AUDIO: Greg Gard says they were much more active on the boards :17