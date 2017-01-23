Happ earns first career Big Ten Player of the Week award

Wisconsin sophomore forward Ethan Happ has been named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week by the league office on Monday.

Happ led the Badgers with a career-high 28 points, a game-high 12 rebounds, a career-high five blocks in Wisconsin’s 78-76 overtime win at Minnesota. He matched his career-high with six assists and also had one steal.

In a 68-64 home victory over Michigan last Tuesday, Happ filled the box score with 11 points and team highs in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

Happ became the first major conference player since 2003 to reach 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks in a game. He also became the first Badger since Frank Kaminsky in 2013 to score 20-plus points in one half and the first since Kaminsky in 2014 to record 5+ blocks in a game.

Happ ranks third in the Big Ten with seven double-doubles this season.

Happ and the Badgers host Penn State at the Kohl Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT – BTN).

Badgers climb in AP Poll

The Badgers, with a pair of victories last week, climbed from 17th to 15th in this week’s AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball poll.

Purdue is ranked 20th and Maryland is 22nd.