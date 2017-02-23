Badger women grab second straight Big Ten win

The Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team has back-to-back wins in the Big Ten for the first time this season.

The Badgers didn’t allow a field goal over the final two minutes and held off Illinois 59-55 on Senior Night at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.

The Badgers (8-20, 3-12 Big Ten) shot just 33% from the field but surpassed last season’s win total (7) with the win.

Cayla McMorris led the Badgers with 14 points. Courtney Fredrickson added 12 points, giving head coach Jonathan Tsipis his 100th career win.

Redshirt senior Avyanna Young scored her 1000th career point in the first quarter.

The Badgers will wrap up the Big Ten regular season at Iowa on Sunday.