Badgers split with Gophers, remain 3-points out of first

The 19th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team fell just short in their attempt to sweep the rival Minnesota Gophers in Big Ten hockey action at Mariucci Arena on Saturday night.

The Badgers fell to the 4th ranked Gophers 3-2. Wisconsin fell behind 2-0 before scoring Luke Kunin and Jake Linhart goals tied the game.

Minnesota’s Justin Kloos scored the game-winner with 5:06 left in the third period to win it for the Gophers (21-9-2, 12-4-0-0 Big Ten).

Wisconsin (18-11-1, 11-5-0-0) remains three points behind Minnesota and in second place in the Big Ten Conference with four games left to play. The Badgers play a weekend series at Penn State this weekend.

AUDIO: Tony Granato said it was a heck of a series :18