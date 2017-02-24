‘Birkie’ cross-county ski race is cancelled

An event dubbed BirkieStock 2017 will take place on Saturday at the start area in Cable. Organizers are creating a 5-kilometer loop for skiers to enjoy, but there will be no official ski event.

A winter storm watch by the National Weather Service in Duluth had race organizers hopeful on Thursday, but heavy snow ended up tracking well to the south of the area. Race officials made the decision following a final check of the Birkie trail on Friday morning.