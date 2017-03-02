Brewers edge Reds in Cactus League play

A pair of prospects combined to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 Cactus League win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Lucas Erceg, who was playing in just his second Major League spring training game, singled in another prospect, Mauricio Dubon to give the Brewers the win in Phoenix.

Keon Broxton clubbed a leadoff home run and Scooter Gennett singled in another first inning run. Gennett also doubled and is off to a .625 start this spring.

The Brewers improved to 2-3 this spring and will face the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. Matt Garza gets the start for the Brewers.