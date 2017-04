The Milwaukee Admirals are one loss away from elimination in their opening round American Hockey League Calder Cup playoff series with Grand Rapids.

The Admirals fell to the Griffins 5-2 on Sunday to fall behind two games to none in their best-of-five semifinal series and will host game 3 on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panthers Arena.

The Admirals trailed 3-2 in the third when they had to pull their goaltender. The Griffins scored a pair of empty net goals to put the game on ice.