White receives contract extension from Patriots

New England Patriots running back and former Wisconsin Badger, James White, who scored three touchdowns in their Super Bowl win over Atlanta, has reached agreement on a three-year contract extension with the team.

White, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season, is now under contract through the 2020 season.

The 2016 season was White’s first full year as the team’s top “passing back”, finishing the season second on the team with 60 receptions for 551 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 166 yards on 39 carries.

In Super Bowl LI, White had 14 receptions for 110 yards and one receiving touchdown. He also added six rushes for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

The 25-year-old White was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Wisconsin.