Packers add 49ers DL Dial

The Green Bay Packers added more depth on their defensive line and they turned to the free agent market to do it. They signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Quinton Dial.

The 6’5, 318 pound Dial is expected to be ready to practice with his new team today as the Packers return to work to get ready for Sunday’s game against Seattle at Lambeau Field.

Dial becomes the seventh veteran free agent that general manager Ted Thompson has signed from another team this year. He joins another former 49er, Ahmad Brooks, who was just signed by the Packers this week.

Dial was a 2013 fifth-round draft pick out of Alabama. The Packers released defensive tackle Christian Ringo to make room for Dial on the roster. He’s expected to back up starter Kenny Clark at nose tackle. The Packers will likely try to resign Ringo to their practice squad.

Dial gives the Packers the depth they were looking for after they released veteran Letroy Guion.