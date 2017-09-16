Google+

Terry set to return to Bucks for another season

Jason Terry (File Photo)

Veteran Jason Terry will be returning to the Milwaukee Bucks for one more season, a guaranteed deal.

It means Terry will play a 19th season in the NBA and second the Bucks.  The 6’2 guard appeared in 74 games with the Bucks last season, averaging 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game.  Terry also shot 42.7% from three point range, which was the second best mark on the team.

Terry’s most important role may have been in the locker room, where he provided veteran leadership to a young Bucks roster.

Terry’s acquisition puts the Bucks roster back at 15 with training camp set to open on September 26.

 


