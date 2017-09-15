Volleyball Badgers remain undefeated

The 5th ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team dropped a set for the first time this season, but rallied to knock off in-state rival Marquette 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24 in the first round of the Badger Classic on Thursday night in the UW Field House.

The Badgers remain unbeaten on the season, improving to 8-0. Marquette falls to 5-5.

Senior Kelli Bates led the Badgers with 17 kills. Sophomore M.E. Dodge had a match and career-high 21 digs.

Wisconsin hit .254 (50 kills – 18 errors – 126 attempts) while the Golden Eagles hit .159 (50-27-145). Wisconsin outblocked Marquette 13-10 behind seven blocks from Dana Rettke.

The Badgers wrap up tournament play on Saturday when they take on Southern Mississippi at 7 p.m. in the UW Field House.