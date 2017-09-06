Walker asks for federal inspection of July flood damage

Governor Scott Walker has taken another step to help western Wisconsin homes and businesses clean up their flood damage from July. The governor has asked the U..S. Small Business Administration to inspect damage in La Crosse County where 37 homes and businesses were destroyed or had major damage — and Tremepeleau County where 19 houses and companies suffered the same fate.

If approved, those owners could get low interest SBA loans. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the region did not have enough uninsured flood losses to approve direct grants for home and business owners.