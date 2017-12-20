Green Bay wins at Northwestern

Allie LeClaire led all scorers with a season-high 22 points, leading the No. 21/23 Green Bay Phoenix (10-1) to a 63-57 win over the Northwestern Wildcats (6-7) in Evanston on Tuesday. The Phoenix improved to 10-1, capping its best start through non-conference play since the 2011-12 campaign.

Green Bay opened the game on a 7-0 run and led early 21-9 before the Wildcats started to put things together and make it a game.

The Phoenix secured its second win over a Big Ten program this season, having defeated in-state rival Wisconsin earlier in the season, 67-34.

Superior native Jessica Lindstrom tallied her fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes. Caitlyn Hibner added 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

The Phoenix get some time off now. They open Horizon League play on December 28 against Wright State in Dayton, Ohio.