Badger hockey falls to #1 Notre Dame, top-ranked women win in OT

The 18th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team fell to number-one Notre Dame, 4-2 in South Bend on Friday night.

The Irish scored three first period goals and led 3-1 after the first period. The Badgers (11-12-13, 5-8-2-0 Big Ten) crawled to within 3-2 early in the third before the Irish scored an empty-netter in the final minute, extending their win streak to 16-straight games.

Trent Frederic and Tarek Baker scored their 10th goals each for the Badgers, who outshot Notre Dame (19-3-1, 13-0-0-0 Big Ten) 35-29 in the contest.

Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made 25 saves in the loss.

The two teams wrap up the two-game series on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m.) at the United Center in Chicago. The game will be televised on the NBC Sports Network.

Badger women win in OT

The top ranked UW women needed overtime to knock off Bemidji State 4-3 on Friday night.

Badger defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into the overtime period to help the Badgers escape with their 24th win in 25 games. They’re 15-0 in the WCHA and wrap up the series this afternoon (3 p.m.).