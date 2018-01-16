Packers WR Adams named to the Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones who withdrew because of injury.

This is Adams’ first trip to the Pro Bowl and marks the ninth consecutive year that Green Bay has had an offensive player in the Pro Bowl. Adams led the Packers with 74 receptions for 885 yards (12.0 avg.) and 10 receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 2 in the NFL) in 2017.

Adams was the only player in the league to register 70-plus receptions and 10-plus receiving TDs during both the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He joined Jordy Nelson (2014, 2016), Antonio Freeman (1997-98), Sterling Sharpe (1992-94) and Don Hutson (1941-43) as the only players in franchise history to register 10-plus TD catches in consecutive seasons (12 TD catches in 2016).

Adams has recorded the fourth-most receptions (237) and receiving touchdowns (26) by a Green Bay player in their first four seasons in the NFL (according to the Elias Sports Bureau).