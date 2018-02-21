Bears parting company with Sitton

According to reports, the Chicago Bears are cutting ties with starting left guard Josh Sitton after two years with the team.

After spending eight years with the Green Bay Packers, Sitton spent the last two years in Chicago, missing three games last season with rib and ankle injuries. The four-time Pro Bowl lineman signed with the Bears after he was released by the Packers before the 2016 season.

Carr passes on Monday

Former Green Bay first round draft pick and Packers Hall of Famer Fred Carr passed away Monday at the age of 71. Carr had been suffering from dementia and prostate cancer.

Carr played football and basketball at Texas-El Paso before playing linebacker for the Packers from 1968-’77. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1983.

Vince Lombardi selected Carr with the Packers’ first pick, fifth overall in the 1968 draft.