Green Bay women secure 20th straight Horizon League title

The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team secured its 20th-consecutive regular-season conference championship at the Kress Center on Friday night, knocking off Oakland 78-48.

The Phoenix had already clinched a share of the title with Monday’s win over UIC, then Green Bay (25-3, 15-2 HL) won the title outright against the Golden Grizzlies.

Senior guard Allie LeClaire scored 13-points to move into the top 10 on Green Bay’s all-time scoring list. LeClaire has 1,393 points in her career.

Green Bay led 22-13 after the first quarter and 40-22 at halftime.

Senior forward Jessica Lindstrom scored a game-high 16 points and 12 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season and 38th of her career.

It is the 17th time in the unrivaled streak that Green Bay has secured the championship outright.

Green Bay wraps up the regular season on Sunday when the Phoenix welcomes Detroit Mercy to the Kress Center for a 1 p.m. Senior Day and Parents’ Day.

The Phoenix will be the number 1 seed at the Horizon League Tournament in Detroit, Michigan, with its first action coming in the Quarterfinals on March 3.

Milwaukee rolls past Detroit

In Milwaukee, the Panther women doubled up Detroit 90-45. The 45 point victory margin is the third largest in school history.