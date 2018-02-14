Late surge lifts Bucks to victory over Hawks

The Bucks let the Atlanta Hawks stick around last night, then a late surge carried Milwaukee to a 97-90 win at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

After entering the fourth quarter with a 13 point lead, the Bucks found themselves tied with the Hawks with 3 1/2 minutes left to play. But back-to-back baskets by Giannis Antetokounmpo and a dunk by Eric Bledsoe got the Bucks rolling again, closing out the victory.

Without center John Henson in the lineup (sore hamstring), newcomer Tyler Zeller had 14 points and 8 rebounds off the bench and Thon Maker added 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting from that center spot.

Khris Middleton led all scorers with 21 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bucks play their last game before the All-Star break on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets at the Bradley Center. Denver (30-26 entering Tuesday) had won seven of their last 10 games.