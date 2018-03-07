Shaw belts two HR’s in Brewers Cactus League defeat

Milwaukee third baseman Travis Shaw clubbed a pair of home runs, but the Brewers fell to the Chicago White Sox 6-4 in Cactus League play.

Left handed starter Wade Miley went 3 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing just 2 hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Miley allowed three unearned runs, pushing his total to eight innings without allowing an earned run. He’s recorded 11 strikeouts.

Stephen Vogt returned to action in a designated hitters role, going 0 for 1 with a pair of walks.

The Brewers are 7-4-1 in Cactus League play. Junior Guerra takes the mound this afternoon when the Brewers face the Kansas City Royals.

The Brewers open the regular season on March 29 in San Diego.