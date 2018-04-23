Brewers sweep Marlins, push win streak to six

Christian Yelich clubbed a two-run home run and Jesus Aguilar added two hits and an RBI, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pull out a four game sweep of the Miami Marlins at Miller Park on Sunday. The win pushed the Brewers win streak to six straight games.

Miami lefty Caleb Smith allowed only two hits while striking out 10 over six innings.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra (2-0) worked five innings, allowing five hits and a single unearned run. He walked one and struck out four. Guerra left with nobody out and the bases loaded in the sixth and Jeremy Jeffress came on to strand all three runners.

The Brewers added a run in the seventh on a Marlins defensive miscue. Justin Bour mishandled Eric Thames ground ball, allowing Travis Shaw to score.

Jesus Aguilar’s RBI single in the eighth ended the scoring for the Brewers.

Matt Albers and Josh Hader pitched the final three innings behind Jeffress as the bullpen continued its mastery in the early part of the season.

The win moved the Brewers into a first place tie with the St. Louis Cardinals atop the Central Division. They’ll take the day off today before opening a 9-game road trip in Kansas City on Tuesday night.