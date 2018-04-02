Bucks collapse in fourth quarter, fall to Nuggets (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks blew a 18-point fourth quarter lead and fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-125 in overtime on Sunday night. It means the Bucks remain winless in Denver dating back to 2010.

The Bucks had a three-point lead with 4.1 seconds to play with the ball. But Khris Middleton’s inbound pass was intercepted and Jamal Murray fired an off-balance three that missed its mark. But Jason Terry was called for a foul and Murray made all three free throws to send the game to overtime.

The Nuggets scored the first five points and led by as many as seven points in the overtime and held on for the win.

The Bucks got 35 points from Jabari Parker and 27 points from Eric Bledsoe. Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 13 rebounds and Murray finished with 27 points in the Denver victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with 3:43 left and was then ejected with a technical foul for voicing his displeasure with the call. Once Giannis was gone, the Bucks were not able to hold off the Nuggets comeback.

The Bucks finished their trip out west with a 2-2 record. They fell back into 8th place in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Milwaukee (41-36) returns to the Bradley Center on Tuesday night to face the Boston Celtics (53-23).

AUDIO: Joe Prunty on the Bucks being outshot by 19 at the free throw line :20

AUDIO: Joe Prunty on not having Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final minutes :20