Bucks head into playoffs with a clunker

The Philadelphia 76ers put 80 points on the board in the first half on Wednesday night and rolled to a 130-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season finale at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers led 80-44 at the break and extended their franchise-record win streak to 16 straight games, locking up the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Justin Anderson led the Sixers with 25 points and Dario Saric added 24. Markelle Fultz had his first NBA triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

Jabari Parker had 25 points to lead the Bucks, who finished the regular season with a 44-38 record.

The Bucks are the seven seed in the Eastern Conference and will open the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia opens against the Miami Heat.