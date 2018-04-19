Thames to the rescue in Brewers victory

For the second straight day, Eric Thames clubbed a two-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.

It was the team leading seventh of the season for Thames. He has now homered in 12 of 19 games against Cincinnati since the start of last season. Thames has also increased his April home run total to 18 over the past two seasons, most in the majors.

Zach Davies, Dan Jennings and Jacob Barnes combined to blank the Reds on three hits for the second straight day.

Davies (1-2) went 6 1/3 innings to win for the first time this season.

The Brewers pitching helped them overcome a defense that committed three errors, which ties a season high.

Christian Yelich returned to the lineup for the Brewers. He went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks.

Jacob Barnes pitched the final two innings for the save, his second of the season.

The Brewers open a four-game series against the Miami Marlins tonight. Chase Anderson (1-1, 2.82) gets the start for the Brewers. Miami goes with Dillon Peters (2-1, 6.75).