WIAA Board approves Spring Baseball extension

The WIAA‘s Board of Control ratified an agreement with the Appleton Baseball Club, Inc., that extends the use of Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for the State Spring Baseball Tournament through 2028.

The State Spring Baseball Tournament has called Fox Cities Stadium its home since 1998. The tournament has attracted an average attendance of 12,500 the past 11 years. In addition, the 20 years the tournament has been held at Fox Cities Stadium represent the 20 largest attendance marks in the history of the event.

The extension will give Fox Cities Stadium the distinction of hosting State spring baseball for the greatest length of time since the tournament’s inception in 1948. Wausau hosted the tournament for 25 years from 1973-1997.

Fox Cities Stadium was built-in 1995 and seats 5,900.