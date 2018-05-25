Packers announce the signing of TE Lewis

The Green Bay Packers were looking for blocking help from the tight end position and they found it in former Jacksonville Jaguars veteran Marcedes Lewis.

Lewis is entering his 13th season in the NFL and has been regarded as one of the better blocking tight ends in the league.

Lewis did catch five touchdown passes last season, his highest total since the 2010 season when he caught 10 scoring passes. He started all 16 games for the Jaguars last season, catching 24 passes for 318 yards.

In 12 seasons, Lewis had 375 receptions for 4,502 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Lewis joins newly signed veteran Jimmy Graham and former Badger Lance Kendricks. Both Graham and Kendricks are considered to be below average blocking tight ends.

The Packers also have a handful of young undrafted tight ends who will battle for roster spots this summer.