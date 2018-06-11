Brewers acquire infielder Brad Miller from Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Brad Miller and cash considerations from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Ji-Man Choi.

The Brewers have been looking for help at shortstop after Tyler Saladino went down with an injury and both Orlando Arcia and Eric Sogard struggling.

The 28-year-old Miller hit .256 with 5 HR and 21 RBI in 48 games this season with Tampa Bay. He made 38 starts, at first base, second base and designated hitter. He was designated for assignment on Thursday.

Miller owns a career batting average of .240 with 73 HR and 260 RBI in 653 games between Seattle and Tampa Bay.

The Rays sent the Brewers more than $2.2 million, covering all but $500,000 of Miller’s remaining salary this season.

The 27-year-old Choi was hitting .233 with 2 HR and 5 RBI in 12 games with the Brewers this season. He made eight starts in three different stints with the team.