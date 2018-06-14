Mallards Push Win Streak To Eleven

More late-inning heroics for the Madison Mallards (13-3) on Wednesday night. The Mallards won their 11th straight game when Tyler Plantier hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Mallards trailed 4-0 early but stormed back to beat the Lake Shore Chinooks 6-5, sealing their fifth straight series sweep.

Madison continues its home stand tonight when they host the Green Bay Bullfrogs at Warner Park (7:05 p.m.).

Northwoods League Scoreboard

Green Bay 8, Rockford 7

Kenosha 10, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Fond du Lac 10, Battle Creek 3

Kalamazoo 3, Wisconsin 2

Wilmar 3, Eau Claire 1

Rochester 4, La Crosse 3