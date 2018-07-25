Packers start training camp workouts on Thursday

Green Bay Packers players underwent physicals and testing on Wednesday with the start of training camp practices on Thursday morning (11:30 a.m.).

Head Coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters and talked about a number of topics, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

By now, we all expected Rodgers to have a new contract extension, but that didn’t happen. Rodgers reported with the rest of his teammates, checked into their training camp home at St. Norbert College on Tuesday and then underwent physicals and testing on Wednesday. He’ll be on the practice field Thursday, leading the Packers in their first training camp practice.

McCarthy wasn’t about to get into a discussion about Rodgers contract status with the team.

“Like I always stated, and I clearly understand and respect Aaron’s place in our organization, but business affairs are what they are, this isn’t the place to speak on them,” said McCarthy. “They’re very personal for everyone that goes through it. I have confidence in the organization, and obviously I have confidence in Aaron. So we’ll just stay the course.”

Rodgers signed a five-year, $110 million extension and has two years left on that deal. But he currently ranks 10th on the list in quarterback pay.

At the age of 34, Rodgers won’t be on a pitch count during training camp, but McCarthy said he will be “very cognizant of it as far as how many times he throws the football.”

The Packers will have a number of roster spots up for grabs during training camp, including the right side of the offensive line. McCarthy said he’d like to have his five starters on the offensive line settled before the third game of the preseason.

McCarthy is entering his 13th NFL season as the head coach of the Packers, in what is their 100th anniversary season. The Packers are one of the favorites in the NFC and it’s an important year for McCarthy, who some believe is on the hot seat in Green Bay.