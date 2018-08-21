Brewers overcome slow start to finish off Reds (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers started slow, falling behind Cincinnati 2-0 but they eventually rallied to beat the Reds 5-2 in their series opener at Miller Park on Monday night.

Chase Anderson coughed up a pair of solo home runs but settled down to pitch six-innings and earn his 8th win (8-7) of the season.

Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw homered in the fifth and sixth innings, while Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress tossed three innings of scoreless relief. Brewers pitchers allowed the Reds just three hits.

Eugenio Suarez and Phillip Ervin clubbed solo homers for the Reds.

The Brewers handed Homer Bailey (1-11) his 11th loss of the season.

Milwaukee added insurance in the 8th off of former Brewer Jared Hughes, who opened the inning by walking Ryan Braun. Keon Broxton came on to drive home Braun with a run scoring triple. Manny Pina’s sacrifice fly to center field ended the scoring for the Brewers.

Junior Guerra pitches game two of the series for the Brewers tonight. Cincinnati will counter with Sal Romano.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on the Brewers slow start :22

AUDIO: Chase Anderson said this is a confidence builder for him :20