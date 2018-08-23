Woltman captures third State Open title

Beaver Dam’s Dan Woltman fired a final round three-under-par 67 to capture the Wisconsin State Open golf title at North Shore Golf Club in Menasha on Wednesday.

Woltman finished five-shots in front of Garrett Loomis from River Falls. It’s the third state title for Woltman, who also captured titles in 2009 and 2011.

Woltman started the final round trailing Milwaukee amateur Jack Schultz by one stroke, but he quickly birdied three of his first four holes to pull out the win.

Appleton’s Zach Burry fired a 66 for the low round of the day. He finished tied for sixth.

Woltman played collegiately at Wisconsin and graduated in 2009. He holds the school record for season and career scoring and became the first UW golfer to qualify for back-to-back NCAA Championships.