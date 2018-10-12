Big Ten Announces Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors

Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards has been chosen as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year heading into the 2018-19 basketball season as voted on by a panel of conference media. The media also selected a 10-member Preseason All-Big Ten team with eight conference programs represented.

Edwards was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big Ten team along with Wisconsin senior forward Ethan Happ.

Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford and senior forward Juwan Morgan, Maryland junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., Michigan senior guard Charles Matthews, Michigan State junior forward Nick Ward and junior guard Cassius Winston, Minnesota senior forward Jordan Murphy and Nebraska senior forward James Palmer Jr. earned preseason accolades.