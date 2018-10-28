Bucks improve to 6-0 with win over Orlando

The Milwaukee Bucks ran their record to 6-0 to start the season, knocking off the Orlando Magic 113-91. The Bucks start is their best since the 1971-’72 season when they won their first seven games.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard fall in the first quarter and spent some time in the locker room before returning to the game. He finished with 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting.

Donte DiVincenzo finished with a career high 15 points. Khris Middleton had 18 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 16 and Brook Lopez 11.

It was the second game of a back-to-back night set, having beaten Minnesota 125-95 the night before.

The Bucks, who lead the NBA in three pointers made and attempted, hit 10 of 30 from beyond the arc against the Magic.

The Bucks return to Fiserv Forum on Monday night when they take on the other undefeated NBA team, the Toronto Raptors.