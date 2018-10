The Milwaukee Bucks set their 15-man, regular season roster on Monday. Forward Christian Wood won the battle for the team’s final roster spot, holding off the challenges of Shabazz Muhammad, Tyler Zeller and Tim Frazier..

Wood averaged 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes a game during the preseason. Wood shot 66.7% from the field, including 37.5% from three-point range (3 of 8) during the preseason.

The Bucks will open the regular season on Wednesday night at Charlotte.