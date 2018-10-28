Hader named top reliever in NL

Milwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever Josh Hader was awarded the 2018 Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year award winner in the National League on Saturday.

Hader went 6-1 with a 2.43 earned run average with 12 saves in 55 appearances for the Brewers. Hader held opposing hitters to a .132 average. In 81.1 innings, Hader struck out 143 batters with 30 bases on balls. He finished with a Whip of 0.81.

Hader extended his excellent season into the playoffs, pitching 10 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts.

Seattle’s Edwin Diaz was the winner of the Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year for the AL.