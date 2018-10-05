Walker requests federal disaster declaration

Storm damage assessments from FEMA exceed $37 million, and Governor Scott Walker has requested a federal disaster declaration. The Thursday request is for both public assistance and individual assistance from the federal government.

“The storms Wisconsin experienced during August and September claimed two lives and caused massive amounts of damage in several communities,” a statement by the governor said. “The effect of the storms on the people of Wisconsin is severe, and the resources needed to help with their recovery far exceed what state and local officials currently have available. It is essential that the federal government provide needed assistance.”

Last week teams from FEMA were in the areas impacted by the August and September severe storms. The review determined 370 private homes were destroyed or suffered major damage.