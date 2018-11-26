Badger women fall to Arkansas but win Challenge in Music City

The Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team lost for the first time this season, falling to Arkansas 69-68. But the Badgers were still crowned champions of the Challenge in the Music City Music Row Bracket with a 2-1 record. UW won the tie-breaker by giving up the fewest points in the tournament.

Senior Marsha Howard was named the tournament MVP and junior Kendra Van Leeuwen was named to the all-tournament team.

Wisconsin (6-1) got off to a slow start in the first quarter, falling behind 14-7. The Badgers took their first lead in the second quarter at 24-22.

Wisconsin’s biggest lead came in the third quarter at 50-35 with 4:12 left in the third.

The Badgers trailed by one with 11 seconds left and had a chance to win, but they turned it over in the final seconds.

Freshman Imani Lewis led the Badgers with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin returns home on Wednesday night, hosting Duke at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.