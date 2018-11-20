Badger women off to 4-0 start

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has opened the season 4-0, knocking off IUPUI 65-64 in overtime on Monday night at the Kohl Center. It’s the first 4-0 start for the Badgers since the start of the 2006-07 season.

Down by one, 64-63, senior Marsha Howard’s fast break lay-in with three seconds left in overtime to make the game-winning shot.

The Badgers shot 38.6 percent from the field and 50 percent (5-10) from the 3-point line.

The Badgers outrebounded the Jaguars 47-38.

IUPUI was led by Macee Williams with 31 points and seven rebounds.

Wisconsin travels to Nashville this weekend for the Challenge in the Music City. Wisconsin takes on Pittsburgh, Tennessee State and Arkansas in the round-robin tournament.