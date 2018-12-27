Report: Packers interview two former Colts head coaches

The Green Bay Packers close out their season on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field and they’re busy interviewing potential head coaching prospects.

Pro Football Talk was first to report that the Packers interviewed with former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Caldwell spent three years (2009-2011) with the Indianapolis Colts (26-22 record) and then four years (2014-2017) with Detroit (36-28 record).

Caldwell guided the Lions into the NFC playoffs in two of the last three years, but he was fired after failing to make the playoffs last year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that the Packers also interviewed former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano. In six seasons in Indianapolis, Pagano went 53-43 during the regular season and 3-3 in the postseason.

Pagano worked with Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in Baltimore, and he hired Packers interim coach Joe Philbin in Indianapolis.

The Packers have already said that current interim head coach Joe Philbin will be a candidate for the vacancy. The Packers are expected to talk with several more candidates before deciding on a new head coach.