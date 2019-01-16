Bucks cruise past Miami

With a trip to Memphis on Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks were looking for a dominating win with a chance to give their top players a little time off. It’s exactly what they got in a 124-86 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Eric Bledsoe had 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 as a total of seven Bucks reached double figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo collected his fourth triple-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

After going 9 of 43 from distance in a bad loss in Miami last month, the Bucks hit 17 of 39 (43.6 percent) on Tuesday night. Ten different players hit at least one three-pointer.

The Bucks scored 23 points off of 19 Miami turnovers and no Bucks player played more than 26 minutes, which is good for a team that has to play on back-to-back nights.